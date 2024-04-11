Flatliners Grill
Featured Items
- The Reaper$20.00
- Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)$13.00
- Cheese Fries$8.00
The Reaper
Three 1/4 lb balls of fresh angus ground beef smashed to perfection, 2 slices of bacon, and lightly dusted with our house made "Reaper Dust" , pepperjack cheese, and house made Flatliner Death Sauce. ***CAUTION***This burger is HOT! Sweating and runny nose may occur!
Toppings
Make it a Combo
Please select up to 1
Burgers
- Single Bypass Smashburger$10.00
- Double Bypass Smashburger$12.50
- Triple Bypass Smashburger$15.00
- Quadruple Bypass Smashburger$17.50
- The Aneurysm$14.50
- Cardiac Arrest$15.00
- Heart Stopper$40.00
Philly Cheesesteak
Drinks
Flatliners Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 768-8269
Open now • Closes at 7:45PM