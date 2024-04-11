1/2 Pound of thinly sliced chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers topped with melted American cheese and nacho cheese served up on an Amoroso Roll lightly coated with Hellmans mayo for a true East Coast Classic.

Toppings Please select up to 1 Peppers and Onions Make it a Combo Please select up to 1 Fries & Pepsi + $3.50 Fries & Diet Pepsi + $3.50 Fries & Dr. Pepper + $3.50 Fries & Mt. Dew Voltage + $3.50 Fries & Root Beer + $3.50 Fries & Original Lemonade + $7.00 Fries & Strawberry Lemonade + $7.00 Fries & Blu Raz Lemonade + $7.00 Fries & Shock Therapy (Strawberry) + $10.00 Fries & Shock Therapy (Blue Raz) + $10.00