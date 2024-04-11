Flatliners Grill
Burgers
Philly Cheesesteak
- Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)$13.00
- Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken)$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken)
1/2 Pound of thinly sliced chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers topped with melted American cheese and nacho cheese served up on an Amoroso Roll lightly coated with Hellmans mayo for a true East Coast Classic.
Toppings
Make it a Combo
Drinks
