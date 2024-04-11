Skip to Main content
Flatliners Grill
Flatliners Grill
Burgers
Philly Cheesesteak
Hot Dog
French Fries
Drinks
Sauces
Featured Items
The Reaper
$20.00
Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)
$13.00
Cheese Fries
$8.00
Burgers
Single Bypass Smashburger
$10.00
Double Bypass Smashburger
$12.50
Triple Bypass Smashburger
$15.00
Quadruple Bypass Smashburger
$17.50
The Aneurysm
$14.50
Cardiac Arrest
$15.00
The Reaper
$20.00
Heart Stopper
$40.00
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)
$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken)
$13.00
Hot Dog
Coronary Dog
$10.00
Philly Dog
$13.00
French Fries
French Fries
$4.00+
Cheese Fries
$8.00
Flatliner Fries
$12.00
Reaper Fries
$15.00
Drinks
Shock Therapy
$7.50
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
$5.00
Red Bull Energy Drink
$3.50
Monster Energy Drink
$2.00
Soda
Smart Water
$2.00
Sauces
Nacho Cheese
$0.50
Flatliner Sauce
Flatliner Sauce
Reaper Sauce
$1.00
Flatliners Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 768-8269
13510 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98682
Open now
• Closes at 7:45PM
All hours
Order online
