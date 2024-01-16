Savor the flavor of perfection with our French fries! We start with premium potatoes, cut into uniform pieces to ensure even cooking. Then, we fry them to a golden crisp, creating fries that are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Seasoned with our house made Flatliner Seasoning, these fries are a classic favorite that pairs perfectly with any of our dishes. Whether you enjoy them on their own or as a side, our French fries are sure to satisfy your craving for a crispy, flavorful treat!

Toppings Please select up to 4 Jalapenos + $2.00 Exra Cheese + $2.00 Bacon + $2.00 Extra Meat + $3.00 Sauces Ketchup Nacho Cheese Cup + $1.00 Fry Sauce + $1.00