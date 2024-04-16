Flatliners Grill
Burgers
- Single Bypass Smashburger$10.00
- Double Bypass Smashburger$12.50
- Triple Bypass Smashburger$15.00
- Quadruple Bypass Smashburger$17.50
- The Aneurysm$14.50
- Cardiac Arrest$15.00
- The Reaper$20.00
- Heart Stopper$40.00
- Quintuple Bypass Smashburger$20.00
- Sextuple Bypass Smashburger$22.50
Six 1/4 lb balls of fresh angus beef smashed to perfection and topped with melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Flatliner sauce. Its only a pound a half!
Toppings
Philly Cheesesteak
Drinks
