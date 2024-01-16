Flatliners Grill
Seasoned French Fries
Savor the flavor of perfection with our French fries! We start with premium potatoes, cut into uniform pieces to ensure even cooking. Then, we fry them to a golden crisp, creating fries that are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Seasoned with our house made Flatliner Seasoning, these fries are a classic favorite that pairs perfectly with any of our dishes. Whether you enjoy them on their own or as a side, our French fries are sure to satisfy your craving for a crispy, flavorful treat.
