Flatliners Grill
We are at UTV Takeover in Winchester Bay! Only order if you are at the event!
13510 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98682
Double Bypass Smashburger
$17.00
Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)
$22.00
Flatliner Fries
$20.00
Single Bypass Smashburger
$14.00
Double Bypass Smashburger
$17.00
Triple Bypass Smashburger
$20.00
Quadruple Bypass Smashburger
$23.00
The Aneurysm
$20.00
Cardiac Arrest
$20.00
The Reaper
$25.00
Heart Stopper
$60.00
The Flatliner
$22.00
C.P.R.
$16.00
Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)
$22.00
Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken)
$22.00
Carnivore Salad
$22.00
Coronary Dog
$16.00
Philly Dog
$16.00
10 pc
$18.00
15 pc
$23.00
20 pc
$30.00
Seasoned French Fries
$6.00
Cheese Fries
$9.00
Flatliner Fries
$20.00
Reaper Fries
$20.00
Kids Burger Meal
$16.00
Kids Hot Dog Meal
$16.00
Kids Lil' Philly Meal
$16.00
Shock Therapy
$12.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
$9.00
Soda
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Nacho Cheese
$2.00
Flatliner Sauce
$1.00
Reaper Sauce
$2.00
Ranch
$2.00
Sausage Biscuit
$5.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$7.00
Sausage, Egg, Cheese Bagel
$8.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Biscuit
$8.00
Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel
$10.00
Breakfast Bowl
$10.00
Sausage Biscuit
(360) 768-8269
13510 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98682
