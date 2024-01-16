Skip to Main content
Flatliners Grill
Flatliners Grill Gresham
Burgers
Philly Cheesesteak
Hot Dog
Flatliner Wings
French Fries
Kids Meal
Drinks
Sauces
Breakfast
Burgers
Single Bypass Smashburger
$10.50
Double Bypass Smashburger
$13.00
Triple Bypass Smashburger
$15.50
Quadruple Bypass Smashburger
$18.00
The Aneurysm
$15.00
Cardiac Arrest
$15.00
The Flatliner
$22.00
The Reaper
$21.00
Heart Stopper
$50.00
Twofer
$28.00
CPR
$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Cheesesteak (Beef)
$15.00
Philly Cheesesteak (Chicken)
$15.00
Carnivore Salad
$22.00
Hot Dog
Dirty Dog
$7.00
Philly Dog
$13.00
Flatliner Wings
10 pc
$13.00
15 pc
$18.00
20 pc
$23.00
French Fries
Seasoned French Fries
$4.00
Cheese Fries
$6.00
Flatliner Fries
$15.00
Reaper Fries
$15.00
Dirty Fries
$8.00
Kids Meal
Kids Burger Meal
$14.00
Kids Hot Dog Meal
$14.00
Kids Lil' Philly Meal
$14.00
Drinks
Shock Therapy
$9.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
$7.00
Soda
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Sauces
Nacho Cheese
$2.00
Flatliner Sauce
$1.00
Reaper Sauce
$2.00
Ranch
$2.00
Breakfast
Biscuits and Gravy
$7.00
OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast Bowl
$10.00
OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast Burrito
$10.00
OUT OF STOCK
Sausage Biscuit
$5.00
OUT OF STOCK
Steak Burrito
$14.00
OUT OF STOCK
Flavors
Required*
Please select 1
Flatliner Sauce
Reaper Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Garlic Parm Sauce
Special Instructions
