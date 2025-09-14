Skip to Main content
Flatliners Grill
0
Home
/
Triple Bypass Smashburger
Triple Bypass Smashburger
$0
Toppings
Select...
Make it a Combo
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Three 1/4 lb balls of fresh angus beef smashed to perfection and topped with melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Flatliner sauce.
Flatliners Grill Location and Hours
(971) 231-5180
2280 Northwest Burnside Road, Gresham, OR 97030
Open now
•
Closes at 7PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement